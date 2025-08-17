Pta Announces Free Calls For Flood Hit Areas As Networks Recover

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced free calls in flood-hit areas in collaboration with Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), ensuring that residents can stay connected with loved ones and emergency services as network restoration efforts continue.

Officials confirmed that CMOs are providing free on-net calls to subscribers in the affected regions, even for those with zero balance. The move aims to keep families connected during the ongoing crisis while enabling access to critical relief communication.

According to PTA, more than 72 percent of damaged telecom sites have already been restored, with efforts underway to bring the remaining infrastructure back online at the earliest possible time.

The regulator noted that its teams are closely monitoring service quality and network restoration, while also acknowledging the role of CMOs in providing much-needed support to flood-hit communities.

Authorities stressed that uninterrupted connectivity is vital in emergencies, and the initiative for free calls in flood-hit areas will remain in place until conditions stabilize. PTA has assured the public that it will continue to issue timely updates on restoration progress.

Previously, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication launched a nationwide 911 emergency helpline on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ensuring citizens have immediate access to assistance during the calamity.