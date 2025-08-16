Pakistan Activates 911 Emergency Helpline Amid Flood Crisis

On the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has launched a nationwide 911 emergency helpline, ensuring citizens have immediate access to assistance during the ongoing disaster.

Officials confirmed that the service will remain operational even in areas where mobile towers are damaged or inactive, guaranteeing uninterrupted emergency access. Authorities have urged the public to use the number responsibly so that lines remain free for those in urgent need.

The initiative comes as torrential rains, cloudbursts, and flash floods devastate northern Pakistan, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Over 250 people have lost their lives, with Buner district alone reporting more than 150 fatalities. Many others remain unaccounted for as entire villages have been washed away, homes flattened, and vehicles and livestock swept downstream.

Road networks and communication lines have been severely disrupted, leaving survivors stranded without essential supplies.

In response, Prime Minister Sharif has directed the immediate delivery of relief goods to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by road convoys, while the federal government vows to speed up ongoing rescue and relief operations to support affected communities.