By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pta Registers 8 Vpn Services 4 Now Operational

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has clarified that it has no plans to block Virtual Private Network (VPN) usage in the country. The disclosure was made during a Senate Committee on Information Technology meeting, addressing concerns over online access and digital privacy.

PTA officials stated that VPNs are widely used for legitimate purposes, including secure communication, data protection, and accessing restricted resources. They added that a blanket ban would be technically difficult, ineffective, and counterproductive for businesses relying on global connectivity.

Instead of restricting VPNs, PTA emphasized its focus on strengthening Pakistan’s IT ecosystem. The authority highlighted ongoing initiatives to attract investment, improve digital infrastructure, and support innovation.

The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) also briefed the committee, noting that while Pakistan’s share in the global IT market remains below 0.04%, exports grew by 20% last year. To accelerate growth, the PSEB announced the launch of the eRozgar program, designed to create employment and equip young professionals with digital skills.

Analysts say that with IT exports crossing the $3 billion mark in 2023, Pakistan has significant potential to expand its footprint in the global tech economy, provided regulatory policies remain supportive and conducive to digital innovation.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

