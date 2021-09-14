News, Telecom

PTA fines telecommunication companies millions for issuing illegal SIMs

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 48 sec read>

In recent news, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has fined two telecommunication companies nearly Rs. 150 million for issuing SIMs to unauthorized individuals. This was disclosed by the Chairman of PTA Gen. (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa, during a media briefing.

According to the Chairman, the PTA is working on new ways to eliminate the methods people obtain SIMs through fake biometric impressions as this can cause serious damage to the overall national security of the country.

Despite the methods that would be taken there are still cases of people recording thumb impressions using silicon and other substances and then issuing biometric verified SIMs. According to the Chairman:
“The number of such illegal sales of SIMs has been brought down by more than 300 percent during past two years alone.”

“We make sure that track of every sale of SIM is kept so that in case of any illegality, we are able to pin down to the exact retailer/franchisee or anyone who had sold the SIM to ensure that offenders are served with the consequences.”

“We fined Rs. 100 million to one operator while another Rs. 50 million to another for violating SOPs for issuance of bio-metric verified SIMs.”

The Chairman refused to reveal the name of the operators but mentioned that the PTA is working on facial recognition and other AI models to eliminate the illegal sale of SIMs.

pakistan telecommunication authority
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Apple loses nearly $85 billion after the Epic Games Lawsuit

in News
Sep 14, 2021  ·  

Pakistani digital freight marketplace called ‘BridgeLinx’ raises $10 million in the country’s largest seed

in News, Startups
Sep 14, 2021  ·  

Engro signs PKR 4,500 million Islamic syndicated facility with Meezan Bank to enhance telecom

in News, Telecom
Sep 14, 2021  ·  
Up Next: Engro signs PKR 4,500 million Islamic syndicated facility with Meezan Bank to enhance telecom