PTA fines telecommunication companies millions for issuing illegal SIMs

In recent news, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has fined two telecommunication companies nearly Rs. 150 million for issuing SIMs to unauthorized individuals. This was disclosed by the Chairman of PTA Gen. (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa, during a media briefing.

According to the Chairman, the PTA is working on new ways to eliminate the methods people obtain SIMs through fake biometric impressions as this can cause serious damage to the overall national security of the country.

Despite the methods that would be taken there are still cases of people recording thumb impressions using silicon and other substances and then issuing biometric verified SIMs. According to the Chairman:

“The number of such illegal sales of SIMs has been brought down by more than 300 percent during past two years alone.”

“We make sure that track of every sale of SIM is kept so that in case of any illegality, we are able to pin down to the exact retailer/franchisee or anyone who had sold the SIM to ensure that offenders are served with the consequences.”

“We fined Rs. 100 million to one operator while another Rs. 50 million to another for violating SOPs for issuance of bio-metric verified SIMs.”

The Chairman refused to reveal the name of the operators but mentioned that the PTA is working on facial recognition and other AI models to eliminate the illegal sale of SIMs.