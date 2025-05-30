Pta Is Reviewing Its Regulatory Framework For Srd And Iot

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is actively reviewing and planning modifications to its “Regulatory Framework for Short Range Devices (SRD) & Terrestrial Internet of Things (IoT)”.







This move comes after an assessment revealed that the current framework while providing regulatory guidelines for IoT development, particularly for Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN) in shared frequency bands, has not yielded the desired impact.

The initial Framework was established to guide the industry in developing an IoT ecosystem in Pakistan. It aimed to facilitate IoT services through both unlicensed/shared bands (for LPWANs on a non-interference and non-protection basis) and exclusively assigned/licensed frequency bands. The primary focus, however, was on the requirements for provisioning IoT services in shared frequency bands. Section 2.2.2 (ii) outlined the conditions for issuing LPWAN licenses.

Despite 23 LPWAN licenses being issued, a recent survey and inspection by the PTA highlighted significant underutilization:







Only 5 licensees are operational, and even those have a limited scope and small network.

3 licensees have deployed gateways for test and trial purposes.

The remaining licensees are still non-operational.

The PTA’s analysis points to several key factors contributing to this ineffectiveness. Limited meaningful utilization. Very few licensees are using their licenses for the intended purpose of proliferating IoT services. The original license terms lacked crucial elements to ensure active deployment and service provision, such as:

Requirement for obtaining a commencement certificate.

Mandatory roll-out obligations.

Any requirement for submission of Annual Audited Accounts (AAAs).

The PTA recognizes that IoT-based services are crucial for efficient resource utilization, leading to environment-friendly, financially viable, and secure smart solutions. To address the current shortcomings and foster a more robust IoT ecosystem, the PTA has initiated consultations with stakeholders. The goal of these consultations is to ensure that licenses are granted to entities genuinely committed to deploying and operating IoT services.

The revised framework is expected to introduce stricter terms and conditions to encourage active deployment and broader service provision. Once approved by the Authority, these new rates will apply to all corresponding categories of Radio Based Service providers.

Existing licensees will be required to pay the revised rates from the date of notification for the remaining tenure of their license, either annually or on a lump sum basis. New and renewed licensees will be required to pay the license fee and spectrum charges for the complete five-year term of the license in advance.

By modifying the “Regulatory Framework for Short Range Devices (SRD) & Terrestrial Internet of Things (IoT)”, the PTA aims to create a more effective and impactful regulatory environment, driving the growth and widespread adoption of IoT services across Pakistan.