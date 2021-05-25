PTA issues 19 mobile production licenses to enable the launch of ‘Made in Pakistan’ mobile brands

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has allowed 19 foreign and local companies to manufacture mobile devices (2G/3G/4G ) locally, the watchdog announced Tuesday through its Twitter handle.

The device manufacturing plants shall be instrumental in providing new job opportunities and low priced handsets for the Pakistani users. #ManufacturedinPakistan — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) May 25, 2021

The PTA further added that the licenses will be valid for 10 years and will allow the local manufacturers to establish their own brands to promote the “Made In Pakistan” culture and result in the growth of exports since the manufactured devices could also be sold to competitive markets worldwide. The authority also expressed optimism that the device manufacturing plants will be instrumental in providing new job opportunities and low-priced handsets for Pakistani users.

“Aimed at encouraging manufacturers to set up their plants in Pakistan, the Government has introduced a comprehensive and supportive Mobile Manufacturing Policy, after which PTA issued Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Regulations in 2021,” the authority said.

It further added that these developments made way for the issuance of manufacturing authorizations, a major milestone in the journey towards “Digital Pakistan.

On March 20, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Muhammad Hammad Azhar on Saturday announced that three more smartphone manufacturing plants would be set up in the country soon.

Hammad Azhar said that a smartphone manufacturing plant set up in Lahore would produce 6 million handsets annually.

