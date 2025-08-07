Pta License Suspension Hits Another Data Provider

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has suspended the license of Xtreme Solutions (Private) Limited for one month. The company failed to submit audited financial accounts and pay its annual license fee, despite repeated reminders.

PTA issued this suspension under Section 23 of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Reorganization) Act, 1996. Xtreme Solutions received a non-exclusive license in November 2010 to operate Data Class Value Added Services.

Repeated Warnings Ignored

The company had until October 2022 to submit its Annual Audited Accounts (AAAs) and clear dues for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. PTA sent multiple written and electronic reminders between October 2022 and January 2025, but Xtreme Solutions did not respond.

On January 4, 2024, the authority sent a Show Cause Notice, asking the company to comply within seven days and respond within 30 days. PTA scheduled a hearing for May 13, 2024, but the notice returned undelivered. Xtreme Solutions neither attended the hearing nor shared an updated address.

Final Deadline Missed

PTA gave the company one last chance to comply by January 31, 2025. However, it failed to meet that deadline as well. A four-member committee from PTA reviewed the case and concluded that Xtreme Solutions had violated key licensing conditions.

As a result, the PTA license suspension will remain in place for one month. The license may be restored if the company clears its dues and submits all required documents. If it fails to comply, the license will be terminated without further notice.

PTA has directed all Long Distance International (LDI), Local Loop (LL), Telecommunication Infrastructure Provider (TIP), and mobile operators to suspend services provided to Xtreme Solutions until further orders.