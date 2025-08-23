Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has reported that 17,800 new mobile sites have been installed over the past 10 years. There are 57,800 mobile sites in Pakistan at present. The data indicate that there is a stable investment and a definite strategy to spread coverage throughout the country. The provisions of PTA Mobile Sites are the focal point of 5G readiness in the country.

Site Expansion

Regulators have demanded that every operator be ready to roll out 445 new BTS every year. The regional allocation provides that there should be 245 jobs in Punjab, 105 in Sindh, 65 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 30 in Balochistan. These targets ensure there is uniform growth and that gaps in regions are filled by network build-out. Collaboration in the infrastructural setup and licence terms helps in faster implementation of facilities.

Rural Focus

Under the Universal Service Fund, 17 projects worth Rs 28.34 billion were completed in FY 2024- 25. In FY 2023 24, 15 projects worth Rs 12.8 billion were finished. Over the past 3 years, 6,589 km of fiber optic cable were laid. Operators added 1,258 new BTS sites in rural areas during that period. These initiatives provided schools and community centres, and hospitals with broadband and drew a thinner line between the digital divide.

5G Readiness

PTA affirms that preparations for 5G launch are in progress. Voice quality improved through VoLTE and Wi Fi calling. National roaming on routes such as the Makran Coastal Highway has extended service to remote travellers. The broadband user base is 150 million, and mobile subscribers exceed 200 million. Challenges remain in the form of power outages and high deployment costs. The authority will coordinate with government bodies and operators to secure funding and to stabilise power supply for remote sites.

The report notes that achieving annual site targets and bringing fiber projects in a hurry is the key to the 5G transition. PR PTA Mobile Sites determines and enforces rollout targets to stay on course. Operators would be undergoing the process of rolling out new infrastructure, and the government maintains subsidies in rural projects, as well as financing mechanisms. The service quality, along with the sites and fiber combination, put Pakistan in a position to embrace 5G and extend economic and social gains through improved connectivity.