By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 47 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pta Mobile Sites Growth Reaches 57800 New Sites Aid 5g Push

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has reported that 17,800 new mobile sites have been installed over the past 10 years. There are 57,800 mobile sites in Pakistan at present. The data indicate that there is a stable investment and a definite strategy to spread coverage throughout the country. The provisions of PTA Mobile Sites are the focal point of 5G readiness in the country.

Site Expansion

Regulators have demanded that every operator be ready to roll out 445 new BTS every year. The regional allocation provides that there should be 245 jobs in Punjab, 105 in Sindh, 65 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 30 in Balochistan. These targets ensure there is uniform growth and that gaps in regions are filled by network build-out. Collaboration in the infrastructural setup and licence terms helps in faster implementation of facilities.

Rural Focus

Under the Universal Service Fund, 17 projects worth Rs 28.34 billion were completed in FY 2024- 25. In FY 2023 24, 15 projects worth Rs 12.8 billion were finished. Over the past 3 years, 6,589 km of fiber optic cable were laid. Operators added 1,258 new BTS sites in rural areas during that period. These initiatives provided schools and community centres, and hospitals with broadband and drew a thinner line between the digital divide.

5G Readiness

PTA affirms that preparations for 5G launch are in progress. Voice quality improved through VoLTE and Wi Fi calling. National roaming on routes such as the Makran Coastal Highway has extended service to remote travellers. The broadband user base is 150 million, and mobile subscribers exceed 200 million. Challenges remain in the form of power outages and high deployment costs. The authority will coordinate with government bodies and operators to secure funding and to stabilise power supply for remote sites.

The report notes that achieving annual site targets and bringing fiber projects in a hurry is the key to the 5G transition. PR PTA Mobile Sites determines and enforces rollout targets to stay on course. Operators would be undergoing the process of rolling out new infrastructure, and the government maintains subsidies in rural projects, as well as financing mechanisms. The service quality, along with the sites and fiber combination, put Pakistan in a position to embrace 5G and extend economic and social gains through improved connectivity.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Nccia Strengthens Coordination With Pta To Curb Illegal Sim Use
NCCIA Strengthens Coordination With PTA To Curb Illegal SIM Use
Pakistan Announces New Licence Rules For Satellite Internet Providers
Pakistan Announces New Licence Rules For Satellite Internet Providers
Itel Zeno 20
Itel Zeno 20 Announced with 6.6-Inch Display
Phishing Nightmare 1m In Crypto And Nfts Gone In Blink Of An Eye
Phishing Nightmare: $1M in Crypto and NFTs Gone in Blink of an Eye
Secp Audit Findings Reveal Unauthorised Salary Hikes And Withheld Funds
SECP Audit Findings Reveal Unauthorised Salary Hikes and Withheld Funds
Gemini
Gemini Smart Home Speaker: Google’s Upcoming Device Revealed
Midjourney Meta Partnership Brings Midjourney Visual Models Into Meta Products
Meta Taps Midjourney Models for Advanced Image and Video Features
Tecno Spark
Tecno Spark Slim Some Features Revealed in Leak
You Can Now Share Spotify Songs On Instagram Heres How
You Can Now Share Spotify Songs on Instagram: Here’s How!
Google Pixel 10
Google Pixel 10 Brings Satellite-Powered WhatsApp Calling Feature
Grammarly Reinvents Itself With New Designs Smarter Ai Tools
Grammarly Reinvents Itself With New Designs, Smarter AI Tools
Decentralized Ai The Hidden Contender Quietly Challenging Tech Giants
Decentralized AI: The Hidden Contender Quietly Challenging Tech Giants
Youtube Music Brings Improved Engagement Options For Artists
YouTube Music Brings Improved Engagement Options for Artists