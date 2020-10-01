PTCL becomes Telenor Bank’s Data Center Service Provider

In a statement issued on September 29th, 2020, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) affirmed that an agreement was signed between PTCL and Telenor Microfinance Bank.

The agreement entails the provision of Virtual and Physical Data Center (VDC) hosting services along with security solutions by PTCL to Telenor Microfinance Bank. Senior officials from both sides including the Chief Business Services Officer (CBO) of PTCL and the Chief Information Officer of Telenor Microfinance Bank were present for the ceremony.

Mr. Zarrar Hasham Khan, CBO of PTCL said during the ceremony,

“We are pleased to sign an agreement with Telenor Microfinance Bank….PTCL, being a national company, is leading the digitization efforts across the country…PTCL continues to play its key role in the development of telecom infrastructure by providing innovative and secure solutions…”

At the ceremony, the Chief Information Officer of Telenor Microfinance Bank, Khurram Gul Agha also said,

“Keeping our data secure is of utmost significance and we believe in providing our customers the best financial solutions…This partnership with PTCL is a step in the right direction given the scale and quality of services we offer.”

