PTCL CEO Faces Criticism for Skipping Key Meeting on Billion-Rupee Property Sales

Tensions flared during a recent session of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information Technology as lawmakers voiced strong disapproval over the continued absence of PTCL CEO Hatem Bamatraf—this time during a critical meeting on the telecom giant’s controversial property sales.







The committee had convened to review the alleged sale of PTCL-owned properties valued in the billions. However, Bamatraf’s failure to appear triggered sharp criticism from committee members. Chairman Syed Aminul Haque did not hold back in his rebuke.

“The CEO has never attended a single meeting. This consistent absence is a clear insult to parliamentary oversight,” said Haque.

Echoing the frustration, MNA Zulfiqar Bhatti demanded immediate accountability and insisted that the CEO be summoned during the ongoing session. Concerns were further raised when the committee secretary questioned whether the CEO was even in Pakistan. It was later revealed that Bamatraf was attending a meeting at the UAE Embassy.

Chairman Haque condemned the scheduling conflict, saying, “It reflects poorly on PTCL’s leadership to prioritize an embassy meeting over a national parliamentary session. Our members have traveled from across the country, and some who couldn’t attend in person are still joining virtually.”







In addition to the absence issue, the committee voiced deep concerns over the lack of transparency surrounding the sale of PTCL’s high-value assets. The lawmakers have now decided to summon legal experts from the Ministry of Law in the next meeting to ensure full disclosure and accountability.

As scrutiny intensifies, the committee’s demand for transparency is expected to grow louder. The absence of PTCL’s top brass during such pivotal discussions has only fueled suspicions, and further developments are likely to keep the telecom giant in the spotlight.