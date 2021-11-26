PTCL increases internet services pricing

PTCL, one of the most prominent internet service providers in Pakistan, has raised the prices for its services once again. This isn’t new as the prices kept on increasing to the point where the 15 Mbps – 6 Mbps packages have shown an outrageous price tag throughout the year.

On the other hand, the increase of cost for the internet services does not affect the smart TV and telephone prices as they will remain the same. The company had informed its users country-wide through emails and text messages.

This is rather expected as the competition between the internet service providers carries on whereas mobile network companies continue to lower the rates for their internet packages. However, broadband services are skyrocketing by the very minute.