PTCL launches cutting-edge cyber security services for corporate customers

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has launched new cyber security services based on its cutting-edge Security Operations Center (SOC) to protect its corporate and financial customers against cyber-attacks. The SOC-based services will reinforce digital security by building a safety wall against a range of cyber security threats to customers’ data, digital assets, and infrastructure.

Being an industry first, PTCL’s cyber security services are the latest edition to its portfolio and are based on the industry’s highest-performing ‘integrated’ cyber security platform with a rich ecosystem.

The system enables consistent and reliable security across the extended digital attack surfaces including applications, code, ports, servers, and websites, as well as unauthorized system access points. To provide end-to-end protection, PTCL is offering seamless interoperability, complete visibility, and granular control for hybrid deployments including hardware, software, and X-as-a-Service across networks, endpoints, and Clouds.

Commenting on the development, Group Chief Information Officer (GCIO), PTCL & Ufone, Saad Muzaffar Waraich, said,

“Cyber security is becoming a major strategic priority for organizations in the present-day and our corporate customers depend on our secure and robust services. PTCL Group continues to innovate and modernize its cyber security offerings to live up to their expectations. Our Security Operations Center (SOC) based cyber security services create an impregnable defensive wall around the digital infrastructure to ensure that our customers’ operations and services work seamlessly. We endeavor to stay ahead of the evolving threats and challenges in the cyber world.”

PTCL developed the Security Operations Center (SOC) to manage and monitor customer infrastructure and services in a managed services model. The platform safeguards their digital assets, data, services, and products against cyber threats and also significantly helps reduce their spending on their cyber security infrastructure and its associated operational overheads.

Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact.

