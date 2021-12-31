PTCL launches the Huawei managed CloudCampus Solution

Huawei Technologies Pakistan and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) launched the PTCL-Huawei Managed CloudCampus Solution with which enterprises will be empowered to run critical applications with complete security and ensured data privacy at their disposal. Not only so, but enhanced performance will also be delivered with higher capacity bandwidth, network visibility, and a seamless on-ramp to the cloud with significant application performance.

The event was attended by Mr. Zarrar Khan, the group CBSO of PTCL Business Solutions, Mr. Faisal Anwar, CIO, UBL, Mr. Azeem Siddiqui, Head of IT, OneLink, Mr. Salman Ali, CIO, Soneri Bank, Mr. Zeeshan Kaiser, CIO, Samba Bank, Mr. Adnan Siddiqui, CIO, BankIslami, Mr. Gao Weiji, Managing Director, Huawei Enterprises, Mr. Shahzad Rasheed, CEO Huawei Cloud, along with senior management from both organizations.

Recently, the two organizations signed a strategic MOU for Learning Development collaboration that aimed to strengthen their partnership for the learning and development of individuals. It paved the way for a transformational journey through enhancing resources competitiveness. With learning and development programs in place, PTCL and Huawei continued the planned partnership model in preparation for the emerging technologies adoption and challenges of digital transformation.

This is a first-of-its-kind intelligent network automation Cloud platform that not only integrates management but also controls and analyzes functions, along with providing a complete life cycle automation of enterprise networks that implements intelligent fault closure through big data analytics. This solution consists of services like AI-Enabled WIFI-6 Campus, Software Defined LAN as well as Software-defined WAN (SD-WAN). The infrastructure of these services employs PTCL’s industry-proven connectivity, capacity, and Data Center infrastructure with Huawei’s next-generation autonomous driving network management and control system Cloud platform for enterprise networks.

Speaking at the occasion, Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone, said,

“Pakistan is undergoing a digital transformation, and PTCL, as the national carrier will make sure that we’re playing our role. This event is part of a series of steps that we are taking with different products, but with the same goal to provide convenience to our customers.”

Mr. Gao spoke at the event,

“I believe this is a new chapter of cooperation and I look forward to seeing more and more achievements as PTCL and Huawei go forth hand in hand. We’ll continue to work together, we all need to place the improvement of digital skills high on our agenda and tackle the challenges facing governments, enterprises, and even technology firms themselves to be able to bring the benefits of digitization to more people, homes, and organizations than ever before.”

Mr. Shahzad Rasheed reaffirmed the sentiment, stating,

“Huawei is the number 1 IT leader in Pakistan, both in terms of installments and revenue. Under the leadership of Mr. Zarrar I have zero doubt that success is near, this partnership can do miracles. We have to believe in this relationship and execute it.”

As part of their mission to build a fully connected and intelligent world, Huawei and PTCL are always aiming to contribute to digital empowerment to help realize the vision of Digital Pakistan.