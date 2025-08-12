Pubg Mobile Unveils 6m Global Creator Program For Everyone

PUBG Mobile has announced the worldwide expansion of its Next Star Global Creator Recruitment (NSGCR) program, marking one of the most significant investments in community-driven content in the mobile gaming industry.

Developed by KRAFTON, the initiative allocates $6 million (PKR 170 crores!) annually to support content creators across all experience levels, with no follower count requirements.

This global expansion follows the program’s initial regional rollouts, where PUBG Mobile invested $3.5 million since 2021 to nurture local creator communities. With this move, the recruitment drive now covers eight strategic regions:

Middle East & North Africa

Western Europe

North America

Eastern Europe

Southeast Asia

South Asia

Latin America

Africa

Benefits of Global Creator Program

PUBG Mobile’s NSGCR is a strategic effort to strengthen its creator ecosystem and sustain its dominance in the battle royale genre. The initiative will enable both emerging and established creators to produce content, engage audiences, and contribute to the game’s cultural footprint.

Industry analysts say this could be a decisive factor in retaining player engagement and expanding market share. By lowering entry barriers, PUBG Mobile is creating opportunities for a wider pool of creators, ensuring diversity in content and storytelling styles.

What Creators Can Expect

Participants in the program gain access to a host of benefits:

Equal opportunity: No minimum followers; eligibility requires only two PUBG Mobile-related videos uploaded within the last three months, plus adherence to the program’s Code of Conduct.

No minimum followers; eligibility requires only two PUBG Mobile-related videos uploaded within the last three months, plus adherence to the program’s Code of Conduct. Financial rewards: A share of the $6 million global prize pool.

A share of the $6 million global prize pool. Exclusive perks: Beta access to unreleased game content, in-game titles, and collaborative projects with PUBG Mobile’s development teams.

Beta access to unreleased game content, in-game titles, and collaborative projects with PUBG Mobile’s development teams. Recognition: Annual awards for standout creators in each region.

This open-access model makes NSGCR particularly attractive to smaller or emerging creators who might otherwise be excluded from traditional influencer programs.

Impact on Esports and Streaming

The move reflects PUBG Mobile’s shift toward influencer-led growth, with the potential to influence not only competitive esports but also the broader landscape of streaming, community events, and grassroots gaming culture.

How to Apply in Global Creator Programs

Create content: Publish at least two PUBG Mobile videos within the past 90 days.

Publish at least two PUBG Mobile videos within the past 90 days. Apply via the Creator Hub: Fill out the official online form and agree to the terms.

Fill out the official online form and agree to the terms. Engage and collaborate: Selected creators gain direct support, promotional exposure, and early access to upcoming features.

Optional participation in the official PUBG Mobile Discord server provides networking opportunities, behind-the-scenes updates, and community challenges.