The Punjab Higher Education Department has warned it will take tough measures against government employees found to be affiliated with political or religious organizations.

The move follows a wave of complaints alleging that several teachers in public colleges and universities are not only members of such groups but also hold senior positions within them.

Officials pointed out that service rules explicitly prohibit government staff from joining or leading political and religious parties. The complaints, submitted directly to the provincial education minister and secretary, urged disciplinary proceedings against the accused employees.

Among those named are Dr. Matiullah Bajwa, a lecturer at Government Gulberg College; Dr. Hammad Lakhvi, dean and professor at Punjab University; lecturer Abdul Rehman Shariq; Dr. Ibrahim Salafi of Government Shalimar College, Lahore; Professor Abdul Sattar Hamid; and Professor Hamid Abdul Rehman.

The complainants allege that these academics have taken on influential roles within political and religious groups, describing the activity as a breach of government service regulations. They have called for action under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEDA) Act, which sets the framework for penalties against misconduct in public service.