Punjab Launches Digital Overhaul Of Fruit And Vegetable Markets

LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched a province-wide initiative to digitize all fruit and vegetable markets, following instructions from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The aim is to promote transparency, enhance price monitoring, and modernize outdated infrastructure.

As part of the new strategy, authorities are introducing digital systems to streamline market operations, pricing updates, and overall governance. The initiative is expected to curb irregularities, improve consumer access to real-time price data, and make markets more efficient and accountable.

The Kacha Fruit and Vegetable Market in Lahore has been chosen as the pilot location. A warning has been issued by the Secretary of Price Control to transform the market into a model facility by November.

To support this effort, sanitation duties have been formally handed over to the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC).

One of the key successes noted so far is the outsourcing of market fee collection. This approach has led to a substantial increase in provincial revenue. During a key review meeting, Secretary Price Control Dr. Ehsan Bhutta emphasized expanding this outsourcing model across the province.

Dr. Bhutta also warned that market committees failing to meet their annual targets may face strict disciplinary action. To improve efficiency, he directed the launch of specialized training modules under the PEHAM (Performance Enhancement and Human Asset Management) program. These modules are aimed at building the capacity of officers and staff.

Meanwhile, Director General PAMRA, Tariq Basra, briefed officials on ongoing departmental operations and future plans to scale the initiative.

This digital transformation marks a critical shift in how Punjab’s agricultural markets operate. It aims to ensure better governance, cleaner environments, and fair pricing for all stakeholders, from farmers to consumers.