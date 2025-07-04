By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 7 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Punjab Launches Online Bidding For Fancy Number Plates

LAHORE: The Punjab government has officially rolled out an online bidding system for attractive and fancy number plates, covering motorcycles, motorcars, and commercial vehicles.

Under this initiative, citizens can now participate in e-auctions from their homes using a dedicated mobile app and web portal. The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department, developed the platform.

The registration and bidding process is currently open and will remain active until July 30, 2025, giving users ample time to secure their preferred registration numbers through a fair and digitized process.

Highlighting the core objectives, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated:

“The e-Auction system ensures complete transparency and allows users to participate in the bidding process from anywhere, at their convenience.”

He added that the system offers real-time updates, including notifications about successful bidders, making the process efficient and user-friendly.

Faisal Yousaf also emphasized how the new model curbs exploitation:

“This system is helping eliminate the role of middlemen and agent mafias, while building public trust through an efficient and corruption-free mechanism.”

This e-auction initiative reflects Punjab’s ongoing efforts to digitize government services and enhance public access to routine administrative tasks. It also promotes fair competition, reduces in-person visits, and streamlines one of the most sought-after vehicle services in the province.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

