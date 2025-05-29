Punjab rolls out free vehicle Emission tests in Lahore

The Punjab Government has introduced a robust Emission Test System (ETS) in Lahore as part of a broader strategy to curb air pollution, particularly smog, which has become a seasonal hazard.







The initiative is being gradually rolled out across the province and applies to a wide range of vehicles, including private cars, motorcycles, and rickshaws.

According to Mr. Sajid Basheer, Communication Head of the Punjab Environment Department, this move is not a new policy but rather a critical amendment to existing environmental laws. Smog, especially during winter, has reached alarming levels.

Research attributes over 80% of the pollution to vehicular emissions, most of which previously went unchecked, particularly from private and smaller vehicles.







While earlier inspection efforts were limited to commercial vehicles by transport authorities, this newly implemented ETS covers a wider range of vehicles, which collectively contribute more to pollution than larger buses and trucks.

How the Emission Test System (ETS) Works?

The ETS targets small four-wheelers and motorcycles. Vehicles are assessed based on the National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS). Those exceeding permissible emission levels are not issued a certificate and are granted a 7-day window for maintenance and retesting. Once emissions fall within the acceptable range, the vehicle is awarded a green certificate.

Encouragingly, about 90% of vehicles tested so far have passed, with most failures occurring in older models aged 15 to 20 years. Mr. Sajid emphasized that failed tests usually point to minor tuning issues, not major engine faults. Solutions often involve simple fixes such as cleaning the catalytic converter or basic tuning.

Testing Locations Across Lahore

To facilitate citizens, the Environment Department has established eight testing booths across Lahore, each operating in two shifts:

Locations & Timings:

Mall Road (Istanbul Chowk, Town Hall Parking)

Lake City (Al-Kabir Town, Raiwind Road)

Kahna (Patwaar Khana, LDA Road, Gajumata)

DHA (Packages Mall)

Gulberg (Liberty Gol Chakar)

Johar Town (Emporium Mall)

Wapda Town (Evercare Hospital)

Bahria Town (Only Evening Shift: 4:00 PM – 9:30 PM)

Operating Hours:

Morning: 7:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Evening: 5:00 PM – 10:30 PM

Deadline and Penalty Structure

The government has extended the deadline for compliance until June 30, allowing vehicle owners ample time to get tested. After this grace period, fines will be imposed on non-compliant vehicles:

PKR 2,000 for the first offence

PKR 5,000 for the second offence

Currently, the ETS is free of cost, but a fee structure will be introduced soon.

Expansion Plans and Public Role

Though ETS operations are currently limited to Lahore, plans are underway to expand them province-wide. Mr. Sajid urged citizens to take advantage of the free testing service and to help raise awareness. “Share your experience on social media and WhatsApp groups to spread awareness,” he advised.

The ETS marks a vital step in Punjab’s fight against urban pollution. By certifying vehicle emissions and encouraging regular maintenance, the initiative aims to improve air quality significantly.

Motorists are encouraged to get their vehicles tested and certified early, not only to avoid fines but also to contribute to a healthier environment for all.