Punjab Sets Launch Date For Electric Taxi Rollout

The Punjab government is gearing up to officially roll out its long-awaited electric taxi (e-taxi) scheme in August, marking a significant move toward eco-friendly urban transport. The groundwork has been finalized, with the transport department coordinating closely with key stakeholders for a smooth launch.

To streamline the application process, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) is developing a dedicated online portal. This platform will allow eligible applicants to register and participate in the scheme with ease.

According to Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan, the e-taxis will be available through easy, interest-free installments, making the vehicles more accessible to a wider population.

A total of 1,100 electric taxis will be distributed under the pilot project, with the following allocations:

1,000 taxis for fleet owners (each must purchase at least 10 vehicles)

100 taxis for individuals, including 30 specifically reserved for women

This special allotment aims to encourage greater female participation in the transport workforce.

Business Model and Logistics in Place

The government has prepared a robust business and financial model to support the implementation. Additionally, nine companies have been shortlisted to supply the electric taxis, with each selected vendor also required to:

Set up service centers

Provide spare parts

Install charging infrastructure across Punjab

To reduce financial barriers for participants, the Punjab government will cover:

Markup

Token tax

Registration fees

This step is expected to further incentivize adoption of the scheme.

The official launch of the e-taxi scheme is expected within the next two weeks, with all systems being rapidly finalized.

The initiative not only promotes environmental sustainability through electric mobility but also aims to empower women and create job opportunities in the transport sector. With the infrastructure, financial incentives, and application system coming together, Punjab is poised to take a meaningful step toward future-ready public transport.