By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Punjab To Implement Second Phase Of Teacher Rationalisation Policy

The Punjab School Education Department has announced the second phase of its teacher rationalisation policy, which will begin next week. The initiative aims to transfer educators from schools with surplus staff to institutions struggling with teacher shortages.

According to official directions, all Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and District Assistant Education Officers (DAEOs) must submit updated reports on staffing conditions. This step comes after several teachers failed to join their new assignments during the first phase of the teacher rationalisation policy. The department has warned that disciplinary action will be taken against educators who ignore transfer orders.

In addition, the Director of Monitoring has instructed officials to complete registration and verification of student enrollments on the Central Education System (CESS) within two days. Authorities have also been told to ensure that the transfer process is implemented without delay, so that schools facing staff shortages can receive timely support.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Spotify
Spotify Introduces Direct Messaging to Share Songs Instantly
Sbp Rolls Out Prism Payment System
SBP Opens Fintech Sandbox for Innovative Solutions
P@sha
AI Adoption Reduces Hiring in Pakistan’s IT Sector
Us Studio Unearths Fossilised Dinosaur Game Turok At Gamescom
US Studio Unearths Fossilised Dinosaur Game Turok at Gamescom
Pakistan Sets Up Digital Authority Under Landmark Law Announces Key Appointments
Pakistan Customs Goes High-Tech with AI Verification
Auto Financing Hits Rs276 6bn But Loan Cap And Car Prices Raise Concerns
Auto Loans in Pakistan Rise 25% in July 2025
Kp College Privatization Plan To Hand Over 55 Public Institutions
KP College Privatization Plan to Hand Over 55 Public Institutions
Pak Us It Cooperation Deepens As Us Charge Daffaires Calls On It Minister
Pak US IT Cooperation Deepens as US Chargé d’Affaires Calls on IT Minister
Nvidia Showcases Jetson Thor Capable Of Running Generative Ai Robots
NVIDIA Showcases Jetson Thor Capable of Running Generative AI Robots
Punjab Bans Govt Teachers From Private School Jobs
Punjab Bans Govt Teachers from Private School Jobs
Sbp Selects Design For New Currency Notes
Pakistan Sees 59% Jump in July Foreign Inflows
Google Purges Malicious Apps From Play Store After 19m Downloads
Google Purges Malicious Apps from Play Store After 19M Downloads
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Launched with 10.9-Inch Display and 8,000mAh Battery