Punjab To Implement Second Phase Of Teacher Rationalisation Policy

The Punjab School Education Department has announced the second phase of its teacher rationalisation policy, which will begin next week. The initiative aims to transfer educators from schools with surplus staff to institutions struggling with teacher shortages.

According to official directions, all Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and District Assistant Education Officers (DAEOs) must submit updated reports on staffing conditions. This step comes after several teachers failed to join their new assignments during the first phase of the teacher rationalisation policy. The department has warned that disciplinary action will be taken against educators who ignore transfer orders.

In addition, the Director of Monitoring has instructed officials to complete registration and verification of student enrollments on the Central Education System (CESS) within two days. Authorities have also been told to ensure that the transfer process is implemented without delay, so that schools facing staff shortages can receive timely support.