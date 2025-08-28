Qualcomm Unveils Dragonwing Q 6690 Enterprise Chipset Featuring Rfid

Qualcomm is stepping into a new era of enterprise computing with the launch of its Dragonwing Q-6690 chipset. Designed for industries like retail, manufacturing, and logistics, this powerful SoC combines multiple technologies into one solution.

The highlight is its built-in RFID, making it the first chipset in the world to integrate this feature directly. For businesses that rely heavily on inventory tracking and asset management, this move could change the game by removing the need for external RFID modules.

According to the source, the Dragonwing Q-6690 features advanced connectivity. It supports 5G for high-speed networking, Wi-Fi 7 for improved wireless performance, Bluetooth 6.0 for modern accessories, and ultra-wideband (UWB) for proximity-aware applications. These capabilities, when combined, enable enterprises to create smarter, more efficient systems while simplifying the complexity of device design.

Qualcomm emphasizes that RFID remains crucial for global businesses. Its partner Decathlon, for instance, adopted the technology as early as 2004 to streamline inventory management. Now, with RFID built into the chipset, companies can achieve even greater efficiency without additional hardware.

The platform is not only about hardware integration. Qualcomm is also focusing on long-term software support. Regular OTA updates will deliver new features and security improvements. Moreover, configurable feature packs allow OEMs to tailor the chipset to their needs, whether they prioritize computing power, multimedia, or camera performance.

To strengthen adoption, Qualcomm has partnered with global leaders such as Decathlon, RAIN Alliance, and EssilorLuxottica. These collaborations highlight how the Dragonwing Q-6690 could set new standards for enterprise technology, blending connectivity, scalability, and innovation into a single platform.