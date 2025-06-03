Qualcomm Wants Android Users To Update Says Fixed 3 Chip Bugs

If you own an Android phone powered by a Qualcomm chip, now’s the time to check for updates. Qualcomm has issued an urgent warning about three major security vulnerabilities in its Snapdragon processors, potentially putting millions of users at risk.







The flaws, tracked as CVE-2024-23799, CVE-2024-23800, and CVE-2024-23803, affect various chipsets used in smartphones, tablets, automotive systems, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. All three have a “high” severity rating.

Qualcomm Bug: What’s at Risk?

These vulnerabilities could allow hackers to exploit weaknesses in the firmware, enabling remote code execution or unauthorized access to system components. According to Qualcomm’s disclosure, the flaws reside in the bootloader and Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), both critical components for maintaining device integrity and security.

If exploited, attackers could gain persistent control over a device, bypassing traditional security protections and possibly even evading factory resets. This could lead to serious consequences like data theft, surveillance, or full system compromise.







Who’s Affected By the Qualcomm Bugs?

Qualcomm has not specified which exact models are vulnerable. However, considering Snapdragon chips power a wide array of devices, the impact could be widespread. Some notable phone brands that use Qualcomm chips include Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Motorola, and Google Pixel.

Google has already included patches for these issues in its June Android Security Bulletin, and other OEMs are expected to follow suit. They strongly advise users to install the latest firmware or security updates as soon as they become available.

Qualcomm’s Response

In a statement, Qualcomm confirmed that it had issued patches to all impacted vendors and emphasized the importance of timely firmware updates.

“Qualcomm Technologies is committed to providing technologies that support robust security and privacy. We advise customers to apply security updates as soon as they are made available by device manufacturers.”

How to Stay Safe

To check for updates on your Android device:

Go to Settings > System > Software Update. Tap Check for Updates. Download and install any available updates.

Staying current with updates is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to protect yourself from emerging cyber threats.