Rawalpindi property tax rates have been officially revised following a new gazette notification issued by the Board of Revenue’s Registration Branch. This update has led to the restoration of the online property registration system, with registry operations resuming after a three-week suspension.

As per the new notification, capital gains tax on properties assessed under DC rates has seen a significant increase. For properties valued up to Rs50 million, active filers will now pay 4.5% (previously 3%), while late filers are charged 7.5% (up from 6%). Non-filers face an increased rate of 11.5%.

For properties priced between Rs50 million and Rs100 million, the tax rate stands at 5% for active filers and 8.5% for late filers. Those with property worth over Rs100 million will be taxed at a uniform rate of 5.5%. These changes reflect a major revision in Rawalpindi property tax rates, aimed at increasing transparency and tax compliance.

Advance Tax Adjusted

Advance tax for buyers has also been adjusted. For properties up to Rs50 million, active filers will now pay 1.5% (reduced from 3%), while late filers will pay 4.5% (down from 6%). Non-filers will face a higher rate of 10.5%.

For property values between Rs50 million and Rs100 million, advance tax rates are now set at 2% for active filers, 5.5% for late filers, and a steep 14.5% for non-filers. Properties valued over Rs100 million will attract an advance tax of 2.5% for active filers and 5.5% for late filers.

The revised Rawalpindi property tax rates are expected to streamline real estate transactions and ensure a more structured and transparent property registration system in the region.