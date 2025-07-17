By Manik Aftab ⏐ 11 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Rawalpindi Property Tax Rates Updated Heres Whats Changed

Rawalpindi property tax rates have been officially revised following a new gazette notification issued by the Board of Revenue’s Registration Branch. This update has led to the restoration of the online property registration system, with registry operations resuming after a three-week suspension.

As per the new notification, capital gains tax on properties assessed under DC rates has seen a significant increase. For properties valued up to Rs50 million, active filers will now pay 4.5% (previously 3%), while late filers are charged 7.5% (up from 6%). Non-filers face an increased rate of 11.5%.

For properties priced between Rs50 million and Rs100 million, the tax rate stands at 5% for active filers and 8.5% for late filers. Those with property worth over Rs100 million will be taxed at a uniform rate of 5.5%. These changes reflect a major revision in Rawalpindi property tax rates, aimed at increasing transparency and tax compliance.

Advance Tax Adjusted

Advance tax for buyers has also been adjusted. For properties up to Rs50 million, active filers will now pay 1.5% (reduced from 3%), while late filers will pay 4.5% (down from 6%). Non-filers will face a higher rate of 10.5%.

For property values between Rs50 million and Rs100 million, advance tax rates are now set at 2% for active filers, 5.5% for late filers, and a steep 14.5% for non-filers. Properties valued over Rs100 million will attract an advance tax of 2.5% for active filers and 5.5% for late filers.

The revised Rawalpindi property tax rates are expected to streamline real estate transactions and ensure a more structured and transparent property registration system in the region.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Pakistan's New Policy

Pakistan’s NEV Policy 2025–30 Targets 2.2 Million Electric Vehicles by 2030

Govt Sets New Date For Utility Stores Closure

Govt Sets New Date for Utility Stores Closure

Ubl Workday Now Includes Sunday To Serve Customers Daily

UBL Workday Now Includes Sunday to Serve Customers Daily

Epic Games Forces Fortnite Cheaters To Post Public Apologies Once Again

Epic Games Forces Fortnite Cheaters to Post Public Apologies, Once Again

Meta Attracts Top Openai Researchers In Ongoing Ai Talent Race

Meta Attracts Top OpenAI Researchers in Ongoing AI Talent Race

Google Expands Ai Search And Rolls Out Business Calling Feature

Google Expands AI Search and Rolls Out Business-Calling Feature

Stanford Tech Reveals New Brain Waves Paving Way For Ai

Stanford Tech Reveals New Brain Waves, Paving Way for AI

Fantastic Four Skins Land In Fortnites Epic Marvel Crossover

Fantastic Four Skins Land in Fortnite’s Epic Marvel Crossover

Local Holiday Declared As Rawalpindi Flooded By Monsoon Surge

Emergency Holiday Declared in Rawalpindi As Forecast Warns More Rains

OpenAI Taps Google Cloud to Meet Surging AI Demands

Ai Generated Band Sparks Debate In Music Industry

AI-Generated Band Sparks Debate in Music Industry

Pakistan And El Salvador Decide To Forge A Crypto Based Trade Alliance

Pakistan and El Salvador Decide to Forge A Crypto-Based Trade Alliance

Secp

SECP Releases White Paper to Guide Pakistan’s Pension Reform Transition