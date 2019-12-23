Realme 5s price leaked ahead of its launch

Ahead of the official launch that is scheduled for the 23rd of December 2019, the Realme 5s price has been leaked online.

According to media reports and Twitter handles, the Realme 5s price was leaked on Twitter. The apparent tech geek posted a photo on a social media platform where it showed the prices of two variants of Realme 5s smartphone during the rehearsal of the launch.

This leaked photo also confirmed that there will be two variants of Realme 5s with different RAM and internal storage capacities. According to the leaked image, the Realme 5s smartphone with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is reportedly priced at Rs 31,999 and the higher variant of the device is running on 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will carry the price tag of Rs 33,999.

