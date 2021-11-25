Mobile, News

realme Combines the Best of Quality, Value and Technology in the realme C25Y

realme has enticed the mid-range segment once again, adding a stellar C-Series smartphone that offers great quality, value, and a host of technological features that will surely be perfect for any pocket. realme C25Y delivers all-day performance with its 5,000mAh Massive Battery and brings out your photographic talent with its 50MP AI Camera. The realme C25Y is for people on the go, offering an 18W Quick Charge and a Unisoc T610 Processor – which with its powerful performance is an all-out winner.

realme’s C-Series is synonymous with the best-in-class quality, with the TUV Rheinland High-Reliability Certification. So, one can be sure to have the utmost value-for-money with the realme C25Y. A 6.5” Large Display puts the realme C25Y in the league of all the must-have C-Series smartphones – that are truly a recognition for realme.

The realme C25Y debuts for PKR 26,999/- and comes in Glacier Blue and Metal Grey colors. The smartphone shall be available from Monday, November 29, 2021 so one doesn’t have to wait long enough to visit their nearest market or Daraz to get their realme C25Y soon.

