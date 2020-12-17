Relive your memories in 3D using Google Photo’s new AI

Google has just unveiled a new feature that it will be launching on the Google Photos platform over the next month. The feature turns a 2D picture into a 3D representation immersing you in the moment.

Dubbed the “Cinematic photos” – it uses machine learning to predict an image’s depth and produce a 3D representation of the scene, even if the original image doesn’t include depth information from the camera. Then it animates a virtual camera for a smooth panning effect making it appear like a movie.

Google Photos will automatically create Cinematic photos for you. Just make sure your app is updated and when one’s ready for you, it’ll show up in your recent highlights at the top of your photo grid.

Not only that, Google has released fresh collage designs that have already begun rolling out. The new collages boast richer, artistically designed layouts populated and stylized using AI.

Google is also adding some new themes for your memories, in case you got bored of the original one. They have also added the option to hide specific people or time periods so they don’t show up in your memories.

Image Source: Google

