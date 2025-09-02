A team of researchers has revealed what they describe as the world’s first “all-frequency” 6G chipset, a development that marks a significant step forward in next-generation wireless technology. Built using a novel material called thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN), the chip is designed to function across an exceptionally broad spectrum from microwave and millimetre wave bands all the way to terahertz frequencies.

The breakthrough was detailed in a paper published in Nature (reported via Tech Xplore). The research was jointly conducted by Peking University in China and the City University of Hong Kong.

According to the paper, 6G networks will need to accommodate multiple frequency ranges simultaneously to support diverse use cases. Conventional approaches would require multiple hardware systems to cover this spectrum, but the new chipset achieves this through a reconfigurable photonic platform. Based on TFLN technology, it can deliver mobile internet speeds surpassing 100Gbps, while enabling ultra-fast connectivity, extremely low latency, and real-time AI-driven network optimisation.

The chipset is reported to operate across a range from 0.5 GHz to 115 GHz, a feat that typically requires up to nine separate radio systems. Measuring just 11 x 1.7 mm, the chip incorporates a wideband electro-optic modulator that converts wireless signals into optical waves. These are then processed through optoelectronic oscillators, allowing stable generation of a wide variety of radio frequencies. Internal tests indicate the system can switch to a 6 GHz frequency in only 180 microseconds.

While the researchers emphasise the platform’s promise, it remains unclear whether extensive real-world trials have yet been performed. Even if successful in practical conditions, the chipset represents only one part of the puzzle. Achieving a functional 6G ecosystem will also require large-scale infrastructure upgrades and compatible devices before deployment becomes feasible.