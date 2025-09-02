By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Researchers Announce Worlds First All Frequency 6g Chipset Capable Of 100gbps Speeds

A team of researchers has revealed what they describe as the world’s first “all-frequency” 6G chipset, a development that marks a significant step forward in next-generation wireless technology. Built using a novel material called thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN), the chip is designed to function across an exceptionally broad spectrum from microwave and millimetre wave bands all the way to terahertz frequencies.

The breakthrough was detailed in a paper published in Nature (reported via Tech Xplore). The research was jointly conducted by Peking University in China and the City University of Hong Kong.

According to the paper, 6G networks will need to accommodate multiple frequency ranges simultaneously to support diverse use cases. Conventional approaches would require multiple hardware systems to cover this spectrum, but the new chipset achieves this through a reconfigurable photonic platform. Based on TFLN technology, it can deliver mobile internet speeds surpassing 100Gbps, while enabling ultra-fast connectivity, extremely low latency, and real-time AI-driven network optimisation.

The chipset is reported to operate across a range from 0.5 GHz to 115 GHz, a feat that typically requires up to nine separate radio systems. Measuring just 11 x 1.7 mm, the chip incorporates a wideband electro-optic modulator that converts wireless signals into optical waves. These are then processed through optoelectronic oscillators, allowing stable generation of a wide variety of radio frequencies. Internal tests indicate the system can switch to a 6 GHz frequency in only 180 microseconds.

While the researchers emphasise the platform’s promise, it remains unclear whether extensive real-world trials have yet been performed. Even if successful in practical conditions, the chipset represents only one part of the puzzle. Achieving a functional 6G ecosystem will also require large-scale infrastructure upgrades and compatible devices before deployment becomes feasible.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Infinix Gt 30
Infinix GT 30 Global Debut Confirmed for September 11
Google Maps Gets Live Updates Feature In Android 16
Google Maps Gets Live Updates Feature in Android 16
Tesla Secures Just 600 Orders In India Since July Debut Reports Bloomberg
Tesla Secures Just 600 Orders in India Since July Debut, Reports Bloomberg
Google Gmail
Google Denies Reports of Major Gmail Security Breach
After Hbl Ubl Meezan Bank Also Announces Saturday Banking Hours
After HBL, UBL, Meezan Bank Also Announces Saturday Banking Hours
Students Can Now Enroll In New Bs Programs At Aiou
AIOU Extends Admission Deadlines for Autumn 2025 Semester
Google Denies Reports Of Widespread Gmail Security Breach
Google Denies Reports of Widespread Gmail Security Breach
Punjab Launches High Tech Driving Tests To Curb License Fraud
Rawalpindi Announces Schedule for Mobile Driving License Vans
Sbp Issues 2025 List Of Domestic Systemically Important Banks
SBP Projects 3.25–4.25% Growth for Pakistan in FY2026
Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Appointed New Cco Of Deutsche Bank Pakistan
Deutsche Bank Announces New CCO in Pakistan
Pakistan Plans Transition To Net Billing System For Solar Energy
China’s Policy Shift May Drive Up Solar Panel Prices in Pakistan
Kp Digital Media Bill Now Covers Social Media
KP Digital Media Bill Now Covers Social Media
Musks Grok Ai Makes Shocking Comeback In U S Govt Contract Battle
Musk’s Grok AI Makes Shocking Comeback in U.S. Govt Contract Battle