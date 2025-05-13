Revised Punjab University exams schedule announced for postponed papers

The revised Punjab University exams schedule has officially been released by Punjab University, following recent disruptions caused by escalating Pakistan-India tensions. The updated timetable includes new dates for all previously postponed exams.

According to an official notification issued Monday, the Associate Degree exams in Arts, Science, and Commerce along with Special Category papers originally set for May 9 and 10, have now been rescheduled to Wednesday, May 14, and Thursday, May 15.

New Exam Dates Confirmed for Multiple Programs

As part of the revised Punjab University exams schedule, written exams for the BBA (Hons) program will now take place on May 15 and May 16. The BFA practical exams in Graphic Design and Textile Design have also been shifted to May 19 and 20. Punjab University has confirmed that all venues and timings for these rescheduled exams will remain unchanged.

Meanwhile, all public and private educational institutions across Punjab reopened on Monday, May 12, after a brief closure triggered by cross-border tensions. The shutdown was initially enforced on May 7 following Indian missile and drone strikes targeting areas in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat stated on Sunday that schools and colleges would resume normal operations as the security situation had stabilized. “The safety of students and staff remains our top priority,” he added.

The conflict had also led to the postponement of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) and Cambridge exams. Affected subjects included Quran translation, ethics, mathematics, biology, and various practical exams in cities like Lahore and Multan.