The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved the 2nd Phase of the ‘Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program’, under which Rs. 48 billion would be disbursed. The beneficiaries receive Rs.12,000 each as an unemployment benefit. It has also been decided that the number of regular ‘Ehsaas Kafalat’ beneficiaries will be increased to 8 million by June 2021 through the ongoing National Socio-economic Registry Survey (NSER).

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin virtually chaired the ECC meeting, according to a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry. All the beneficiaries would be provided with one-time assistance of Rs 12000 per beneficiary under Ehsaas Kafalat to compensate for COVID related unemployment. In contrast, the government would identify 4 million additional beneficiaries through the ongoing NSER survey by an approved higher eligibility threshold. The initiation of the disbursement process would is planned for this financial year.