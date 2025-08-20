A note from a Weibo-based tipster suggests that the Camera Control button introduced on the iPhone 16 Pro models may not appear on future iPhones beyond the iPhone 17. A leaker, known as OvO, claims that Apple has informed its vendors that it will not renew its orders for iPhone camera control components, which may indicate that the feature is to be phased out.

Why the button might disappear

The claim of the removal is due to low user contact. Apple found that not enough people use the button, and improving it further may not be worth the effort. The deletion could also deliver savings in manufacturing costs. These are, according to the Weibo post, but no reliable sources or supply chain analysts have verified the allegation.

How users feel about Camera Control

The button attracted mixed feedback. Critics pointed to awkward placement and difficulty using it in landscape mode. Many found it redundant given existing shortcuts like the volume buttons or tap shortcuts. On Reddit, users appreciated its tactile feel and thought it added a thoughtful camera experience (especially for quick composition and reducing wasteful shots).

What is Camera Control and how it works

The Camera Control button is more than a shutter button. It is a capacitive, pressure-sensitive button with multiple controls:

Press lightly to display zoom controls

Double-tap to change photo styles

Press fully to capture a photo

Press and hold to record video

It also provides haptic feedback and is supported across third-party apps.

What credible rumors say about the iPhone 17

Established sources of information about the iPhone 17 series dwell on specs like performance, screen, and camera components, including a 120Hz OLED throughout the line; an increased A19 Pro chip and memory (up to 12GB RAM on Pro models); improved front cameras; and potentially 8x optical zoom on iPhone 17 Pro Max. Tom’s Guide and TechRadar are in the camera upgrades list. Other websites that do not declare that Camera Control is going to be eliminated.

Taking stock of this rumor

The Weibo leak is still unconfirmed and exists in a vacuum in the rumor ecology. Since Apple sometimes eliminates features that have low usage and since they simplified the hardware quite a bit, it is possible, but by no means guaranteed, that in the future iPhones might no longer include the Camera Control button. Slowly, the last known devices to contain it are currently the iPhone 17 models.