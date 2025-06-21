By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 54 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Finance Minister Leads Strategy Meeting On Pakistan Digital Economy

In a significant effort to alleviate the financial burden on low- and middle-income earners, Pakistan’s government has announced substantial tax relief for the salaried class for the fiscal year 2025–26. Finance Minister Aurangzeb, during a Senate session, confirmed that individuals earning up to Rs 100,000 per month will now face a reduced tax rate of only 1%, down from the previous proposal of 2.5% in the budget.



This decision, made under the direct guidance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, underscores the government’s commitment to supporting those most affected by inflation. It was proposed 2 days ago by the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue.

Minister Aurangzeb emphasized, “The salaried segment bears the brunt of inflation and pays its taxes. This reduction is aimed at increasing their disposable income and rebuilding confidence in the tax system.”

While the initial budget proposal suggested a 2.5% tax rate for incomes between Rs600,000 and Rs1.2 million, the latest revision further slashes this to just 1%, from 5% previously. Beyond the lowest income brackets, the government has also introduced tax reductions across other tiers.



Annual incomes up to Rs2.2 million will now be taxed at 11%, down from 15%. Earnings between Rs2.2 million and Rs3.2 million will be taxed at 23%, a reduction from 25%.

To combat the increasing brain drain, the government has additionally proposed a 1% reduction in surcharge for individuals earning more than Rs1 million annually. This measure hopes to incentivize skilled professionals to remain in the country.

These tax adjustments aim to provide much-needed relief to a significant portion of the workforce, potentially boosting consumer spending and fostering greater confidence in the nation’s tax policies.

tax relief for salaried class, tax relief in budget 2025-26
Sufyan Sohail

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Perplexitys Super Bowl Tweet Drives 50 Surge In App Installs With 1m Contest

Apple Eyeing Perplexity AI Amid Growing AI Arms Race

Amd Leaks Ryzen 5 9600x3dv Entry Level Gaming King

AMD Leaks Ryzen 5 9600X3Dv Entry Level Gaming King?

Join Tecnos Shot On Camon 2025 Win 10000 London Trip Much More

Join TECNO’s Shot on CAMON 2025 – Win $10,000, London Trip & Much More

Canva Users Report Service Disruptions Across The Globe

Canva Users Report Service Disruptions Across the Globe, Restored After 3 Hours

Punjab To Set Up 2000 Ev Chargers Roll Out 600 Electric Buses

Punjab to Set Up 2,000 EV Chargers, Roll Out 600 Electric Buses

Quaid E Azam University Nust Cinch Top Places In Qs Top 500 List

Quaid-e-Azam University, NUST Cinch Top Places in QS Top 500 List

Pakistans Digital Boom Now In Tax Crosshairs 5m Earners To Pay Up

Pakistan’s Digital Boom Now in Tax Crosshairs: 5M+ Earners to Pay Up

Scientists Develop Shape Shifting Robots That Mimic Human Touch

Scientists Develop Shape Shifting Robots That Mimic Human Touch

Forget 5g Mit Optical Ai Chip Promises Blazing Fast 6g Speeds

Forget 5G: MIT Optical AI Chip Promises Blazing-Fast 6G Speeds

Get Dslr Quality On Iphone Adobe Project Indigo

Adobe Indigo Offers DSLR Quality Images on iPhone

Nadra Revises B Form Application Fees For June 2025

NADRA unveils Sweeping changes to CNIC & Birth Registrations

Bbc Vs Perplexity Ai Scraping Lawsuit

BBC Threatens legal action against AI firm Perplexity

Nadra To Block Sims Linked To Expired Cnics After July 31

PTA Blocks thousands of Illegal Sims as Crackdown continues