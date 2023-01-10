Samsung “Accidentally” Leaks Galaxy S23 Series Launch Date

Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy S23 series is rumored to be launching in February, but the date for the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event has yet to be revealed by the South Korean tech giant. However, a recent misstep by Samsung Columbia may have accidentally revealed the event’s date as February 1.

This recent development is in line with earlier speculation, and leaks when the tipster known as Ice Universe said that the Galaxy Unpacked event may take place on February 1, 2023. According to Samsung’s official Colombia website, via 9to5Google, the event is dated February 1st.

Samsung Columbia’s teaser for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series also offers a glimpse of the new camera design, with images of leaves and lilacs in the corner hinting at the rumored color names that have recently leaked, and if the recently leaked renders are to be believed, the S23 series models may retain the S22 Ultra-style lens system, with reminiscent back design to back it up.

With the likely launch of Samsung’s next batch of phones less than a month away, rumors about the Galaxy S23 are now in full swing. So we wanted to share what’s out there plus what we want to see from the upcoming handsets. Here’s what you need to know about the Galaxy S23 ahead of its arrival.

Samsung is expected to launch three flagship smartphones next month including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, the leaked poster appears to reveal the camera setup for the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+.

Official-looking renders of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra leaked last week, leaving little to the imagination. The leaked renders also revealed what colors we can expect to see the device in Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac, Botanic Green, and Phantom Black.

In terms of specs, there’s a lot we don’t know yet, but Samsung is rumored to be using the latest version of the 200MP camera ISOCELL HP3 sensor in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The 50 MP primary camera on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus is said to have an improved lens. All three variants are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2SoC and may spell the end of Exynos-based Galaxy S devices in Europe and certain Asian countries.

The phone, as per multiple reports, is expected to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera. In terms of the specifications, both the models are rumored to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is built on the 4nm fabrication process by TSMC. The powerful processor most certainly boosts the overall CPU and GPU performance of smartphones.

In addition, the Galaxy S23 regular models may not get a huge update in terms of RAM. They are reported to feature only 8GB RAM options, like its predecessors the Galaxy S22 series. However, the Galaxy S23 ultra might get to see a 12GB RAM variant along with 1TB of storage.

