Friends don’t let friends struggle with tiny screens. Now Google’s quietly turned Circle to Search into a conversational AI engine. And it’s rolling out first on the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7.

That means you can circle anything on your screen, add context to your query, and get AI‑powered answers without navigating away from your app. Samsung foldables just received a major upgrade from Google’s Gemini bot, and the integration feels incredibly seamless.

Transforming Screenshots Into Search Chats

The upgrade blends Circle to Search’s visual capture with AI Mode, letting users follow up with longer, more refined inquiries without jumping into another app. Think of it as turning a screenshot or map pin into a chat prompt. It’s another example of how Samsung foldables are being optimized for multitasking.

Level Up Your Mobile Gaming With In-App Help

Stuck on a game level? Circle to Search can now analyze the scene, offer AI-generated guidance, and pull in timestamped walkthrough videos right where you’re playing. No more pausing or multitasking, help arrives in-line with your gameplay.

Gemini Gets More Intelligent on Foldables

The Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 are among the first to house Google’s updated AI tools at launch. Press and hold the power button to share your entire screen with Gemini. Ask it anything based on what’s visible. Plus, AI Mode is now available within Google Lens too, and being bundled with a free six‑month Google AI Pro trial exclusively for Samsung foldables.