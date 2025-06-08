By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 2 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge In Comparison With Galaxy S25

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series has introduced a new model, the S25 Edge, which differentiates itself significantly from the S25+. Here’s a detailed comparison:



Release Dates and Pricing

Samsung Galaxy S25+: Announced on January 22, 2025, and released on February 7, 2025, starting at $999 for the 256GB model.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Announced on May 13, 2025, and released on May 30, 2025, starting at $1,099 for the 256GB model. It is positioned between the S25+ and the S25 Ultra in terms of price.

Design and Dimensions

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: It weighs only 163g with a thickness of 5.8mm making it the thinnest Galaxy S device ever produced. This is a major selling point, emphasizing its ultra-slim and lightweight design. Features a premium titanium frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 for enhanced durability.



Samsung Galaxy S25+: With a 7.3mm thickness and weighing 190g (6.70 oz), it uses an Armor Aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Display

Both phones offer high-quality displays, but with slight differences in resolution.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Comes with a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate at 1440 x 3120 pixels (QHD+).

Samsung Galaxy S25+: It comes with a better 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate at 3120 x 1440 pixels (QHD+). Also includes a new “ProScaler” system for better content fitting on the screen

Performance

Both devices are powered by the same flagship processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm), ensuring top-tier performance. Comes with One UI 7 based on Android 15. They also heavily integrate Galaxy AI features, with “Now Brief” and “Now Bar” supporting third-party apps for reminders and suggestions.

Cameras

This is another area where the phones diverge significantly.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge:

Rear Camera (Dual):Main: 200 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide), 1/1.3″, 0.6µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS.

Ultrawide: 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚, 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, Super Steady video.

Front Camera: 12 MP, f/2.2.

To achieve its slim profile, the S25 Edge does not include a telephoto lens.

Samsung Galaxy S25+:

Rear Camera (Triple): Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS.

Telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.4, 67mm, 1/3.94″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom.

Ultrawide: 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚, 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, Super Steady video.

Front Camera: 12 MP, f/2.2.

Battery and Charging

The pursuit of thinness in the S25 Edge comes with a trade-off in battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Comes with a 3900 mAh battery supporting 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25+: Comes with 4900 mAh supporting 45W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

Other Features

Both come with IP68-rated Water and Dust Resistance. Both support 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4. The S25+ generally has slightly better speakers.

Ultimately, the choice between the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and the Galaxy S25+ comes down to your priorities. The Edge offers a fresh, incredibly thin form factor with a powerful main camera, while the S25+ provides a more balanced flagship experience with a larger battery and a more comprehensive camera array.

