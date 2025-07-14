Samsung Galaxy S25 Fe Will Offer Better Charging Than S10 Lite Tablet

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 FE is confirmed to support 45W wired charging, a big upgrade over the previous 25W. This improvement has been officially validated through TÜV Rheinland certification. While the device will offer faster charging, Samsung is unlikely to include a charger in the box, following its recent packaging trend.

On the other hand, TÜV Rheinland also certified the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite. However, this model won’t receive the same charging upgrade. The Tab S10 Lite will stick to 25W charging, unlike other Tab S10 models, which support 45W charging speeds.

This appears to be a cost-saving measure to keep the Lite model more affordable for budget-conscious consumers.

Samsung hasn’t officially announced the Tab S10 Lite’s price yet. However, it’s expected to be the cheapest in the Tab S10 lineup.

As more details emerge, users will be able to better evaluate whether the limited charging speed justifies the lower cost.