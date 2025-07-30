The Samsung Galaxy S25 series continues its Android 16 journey with a new One UI 8 beta release. Initially, the first Android 16-based One UI 8 beta arrived in May. Now, two months later, Samsung has rolled out the fourth beta update. This latest beta carries firmware version S938BXXU5ZYGB and is currently available in Germany. However, the rollout will likely expand to other regions soon.

As expected, this update includes several improvements and bug fixes. While users await the stable release, Samsung has not confirmed a final launch date for the public version. It is still unclear if more beta versions will be released. However, many users hope this is the final testing build.

The next update should bring the stable One UI 8 version to all the Galaxy S25 lineup. This includes the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra models.

Samsung typically pushes stable updates shortly after the final beta. So, users can expect it in the coming weeks.

