Samsung Galaxy S26+ Could Be Replaced by S26 Edge Model

Following the recent debut of the ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung is reportedly rethinking its traditional lineup strategy for the Galaxy S26 series.

Rumors are swirling that the company might replace its long-standing “Plus” variant with a sleeker, more feature-rich Galaxy S26 Edge, but only if the market responds well to its predecessor.

Why Samsung may say goodbye to the Plus Model?

Samsung has typically launched three flagship models each year: standard, Plus, and Ultra. However, internal forecasts and early reactions suggest that the Galaxy S25+ has not met expectations. According to projections, Samsung expects to ship 37.7 million Galaxy S25 units by the end of 2025. This includes 17.4 million Galaxy S25 Ultra, 13.6 million standard S25, and only 6.7 million units of the Galaxy S25+, making it the least popular model.

The success of the Galaxy S25 Edge, a new addition launched with a 5.8mm thin profile, could shift Samsung’s future strategy. The company appears to be considering the Edge variant as a possible replacement for the Galaxy S26+ in its 2025 lineup.

The Galaxy S25 Edge currently shares similar screen dimensions with the S25+, but brings extra perks: a 200MP camera sensor like the Ultra model, and a thinner, more sophisticated form. It runs on Android 15-based One UI 7, powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and boasts a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Despite its elegant design, the device has sparked debate due to its modest 3,900mAh battery—a common trade-off for slim phones. Critics have questioned the need for the Edge model, especially as it sacrifices battery life, an area where Samsung’s flagships already trail competitors.

To offset these limitations in future models, Samsung is reportedly exploring silicon-carbon (Si/C) battery technology, which could significantly improve power efficiency without compromising slimness. The next-gen Galaxy S26 Edge is expected to incorporate such innovations, potentially making it a compelling alternative to the Plus model.

A Strategic Decision in Progress

The fate of the Galaxy S26+ hangs in the balance. As reported by The Elec, Samsung has already started development of the Galaxy S26 series, code-named NPA, and is currently working on four OLED display panels for the upcoming lineup.

Ultimately, whether or not Samsung moves forward with the Edge replacing the Plus model depends on the “market response to the Galaxy S25 Edge.” If customers embrace the sleek form and improved features, the company may officially retire the Plus variant in favor of a slimmer future.