By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 19 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 lineup is already drawing attention months ahead of launch, thanks to newly surfaced dummy leaks that showcase the Edge model’s striking redesign. What stands out most is the oversized camera island, which dominates nearly the entire width of the phone and pushes the overall thickness to 10.8 mm.

The main body of the Galaxy S26 Edge measures 158.4 x 75.7 x 5.5 mm, making it slightly slimmer than the Galaxy S25 Edge by 0.3 mm. That number, however, doesn’t reflect the bulk added by the camera housing, which is now one of the chunkiest we’ve seen on a flagship in recent years.

Galaxy S26 Edge leaks

Alongside the design changes, the leak confirms that the S26 Edge will feature built-in magnets to support the Qi2 wireless charging standard. The placement of those magnets, though, may complicate accessory makers’ efforts to design magnetic snap-on add-ons, given how much real estate the camera island now occupies.

The front of the device will once again be anchored by a 6.7-inch display, with bezels expected to remain close to what we saw on the S25 Edge. The company has reportedly managed to increase battery capacity, bumping it from 3,900 mAh on the current Edge to 4,200 mAh in the upcoming model.

Galaxy S26 Edge camera upgrade

While not a massive leap, the gain could explain the handset’s bulkier profile. Samsung has yet to confirm whether this cell uses new Si/C chemistry, which could have offered a more significant improvement.

The Galaxy S26 Edge, with its mix of sleeker dimensions and a beefed-up camera housing, looks set to stir debate around design trade-offs when it officially arrives.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

