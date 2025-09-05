Samsung’s next flagship lineup, the Galaxy S26 series, is still months away from launch, but the first leaked image has already surfaced online, giving us an early look at what’s coming. The photo, posted on X, highlights the design changes across the three models: the Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Among the trio, the S26 Edge makes the boldest shift. Instead of the subtle dual-lens bump found on last year’s S25 Edge, the new model appears to carry a full rectangular camera island, signaling a dramatic design overhaul.

Interestingly, this layout mirrors what’s rumored for Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max, suggesting that both companies may be converging on a similar aesthetic.

The other two models in the series take a more familiar path. Both the S26 Pro and S26 Ultra seem to refine the S25 Edge’s vertical camera arrangement, this time stacking three sensors inside a tighter, more compact housing.

Timing for the official debut looks unchanged. According to the leak, Samsung plans to introduce the Galaxy S26 lineup in February, following the same launch window it used for the Galaxy S25 family earlier this year.