Samsung Lg Vs China Legal Battle For Oled Dominance

Samsung and LG, the dominant South Korean display manufacturers, are intensifying their legal battle against Chinese display rivals over alleged OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) patent infringements. This strategic move aims to protect their advanced display technologies and, indirectly, send a warning to Apple regarding its increasing reliance on Chinese suppliers.







LG Display recently filed seven patent infringement lawsuits against China’s Tianma in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. This is LG Display’s first direct legal action against a Chinese rival for technology theft. The lawsuits allege that Tianma unlawfully used LG’s core technologies related to LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) and OLED panels.

Samsung Display has also been in multiple patent disputes with Chinese firms, particularly BOE. In March 2025, Samsung Display won an OLED patent case against BOE with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), although the ITC did not impose an import or sales ban, citing a lack of significant impact on the U.S. display market.

Samsung has also launched a parallel suit against BOE in Texas, and its subsidiaries are ongoing at the ITC. It states that BOE acquired proprietary OLED technology through former and current Samsung Display employees. This month, Samsung Display filed a new patent suit against another Chinese firm, CSOT.







Industry insiders suggest that these lawsuits are a direct attempt to slow down China’s rapid advancements in the OLED sector. South Korean companies are facing increasing pressure as Chinese display makers rapidly narrow the technological gap and gain market share.

An underlying motivation for these legal actions is believed to be an indirect warning to Apple. Apple is suspected of fostering Chinese display makers, particularly BOE, to diversify its supply chain and drive down OLED panel prices from Samsung and LG over the past several years. Some analysts believe Apple’s direct or indirect involvement in the leakage of Samsung’s OLED technology cannot be ruled out.

Both Samsung and LG have invested heavily in research and development to achieve their leading positions in OLED technology. These lawsuits are crucial for protecting their intellectual property and ensuring fair competition.

The legal offensive comes amidst increased pressure from the U.S. government on American companies, like Apple, regarding their reliance on Chinese manufacturing. Intellectual property violations in the display industry are gaining attention, aligning with Washington’s efforts to check China’s technological rise.