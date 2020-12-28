Samsung on the decline? Sales will fall below 300 million for the first time in 9 years

It seems like 2020 was not only a bad year for us but Samsung as well. According to sources, Samsung won’t be able to hit the 300 million unit sales mark this year. This will be the first time in 9 years that this will happen. Despite a 50% increase in the sales of smartphones in the third quarter of 2020, it seems the overall sales of the company will still not be able to hit the mark. Samsung also said that it expected smartphone sales to decline in the last quarter of 2020.

The company is expected to ship only 270 million units by the end of the year. It closed the third quarter with 189 million units shipped which the company sees as a good figure keeping in mind the economic state of the world. However, Samsung expects that the sales will jump in the coming year to about 307 million backed by the 5G boom.

Samsung is hoping to capitalize on this and expand its mid-range and low-end 5G lineup to increase its sales in the coming year. Samsung expects that 287 million units will be smartphones in the coming year out of the 307 million total sales. Out of those 287 million, 50 million are expected to be high-end models.