Samsung Phones now available at 0% Markup with JS Bank

JS Bank, in partnership with Samsung and Spark Technologies, is offering Samsung phones on 0% installment plans for its credit card holders. Customers can now purchase select Samsung smartphones and pay in either six or twelve equal monthly installments without any additional markup charges. This exclusive offer is available across Pakistan and can be availed only by booking through the JS Bank Call Center.

Smartphone Models and Installment Details

Here’s a breakdown of the eligible Samsung phones, their promotional prices, and monthly installment options:

Model Memory Color Options Promo Price (PKR) 6-Month Plan 12-Month Plan Galaxy S23 Ultra 12 GB + 512 GB Black / White / Grey 492,000 77,000 38,500 Galaxy S23+ 8 GB + 256 GB Mint 362,000 56,000 28,500 Galaxy A55 8 GB + 256 GB Navy / Black / Blue 153,000 24,250 12,125 Galaxy A35 8 GB + 256 GB Green / Black / Blue 133,000 21,250 10,625 Galaxy A25 8 GB + 256 GB Navy / Green / Silver 114,000 18,200 9,100 Galaxy A15 6 GB + 128 GB Black 52,500 8,417 4,208 Galaxy A15 8 GB + 256 GB Grey / Black 60,000 9,667 4,833

Other models and color variants, such as the Galaxy A05 and A05s, are also available under this promotion. Specific details can be obtained during the booking process.

Eligibility and How to Book

This limited-time Samsung phones on 0% installment offer is available only to JS Bank credit card holders. Customers interested in availing this plan must book their desired phone through the JS Bank Call Center. All purchases will be processed by Spark Technologies, the bank’s official retail partner. Walk-in customers or third-party financing options are not part of this promotion.

Terms, Availability & More

The installment plan is valid across Pakistan and will continue while stocks last. Product availability may vary depending on region, and all purchases are subject to JS Bank’s terms and conditions. Customers seeking more information can visit the official website.