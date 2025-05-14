Samsung Phones now available at 0% Markup with JS Bank
JS Bank, in partnership with Samsung and Spark Technologies, is offering Samsung phones on 0% installment plans for its credit card holders. Customers can now purchase select Samsung smartphones and pay in either six or twelve equal monthly installments without any additional markup charges. This exclusive offer is available across Pakistan and can be availed only by booking through the JS Bank Call Center.
Smartphone Models and Installment Details
Here’s a breakdown of the eligible Samsung phones, their promotional prices, and monthly installment options:
|Model
|Memory
|Color Options
|Promo Price (PKR)
|6-Month Plan
|12-Month Plan
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
|12 GB + 512 GB
|Black / White / Grey
|492,000
|77,000
|38,500
|Galaxy S23+
|8 GB + 256 GB
|Mint
|362,000
|56,000
|28,500
|Galaxy A55
|8 GB + 256 GB
|Navy / Black / Blue
|153,000
|24,250
|12,125
|Galaxy A35
|8 GB + 256 GB
|Green / Black / Blue
|133,000
|21,250
|10,625
|Galaxy A25
|8 GB + 256 GB
|Navy / Green / Silver
|114,000
|18,200
|9,100
|Galaxy A15
|6 GB + 128 GB
|Black
|52,500
|8,417
|4,208
|Galaxy A15
|8 GB + 256 GB
|Grey / Black
|60,000
|9,667
|4,833
Other models and color variants, such as the Galaxy A05 and A05s, are also available under this promotion. Specific details can be obtained during the booking process.
Eligibility and How to Book
This limited-time Samsung phones on 0% installment offer is available only to JS Bank credit card holders. Customers interested in availing this plan must book their desired phone through the JS Bank Call Center. All purchases will be processed by Spark Technologies, the bank’s official retail partner. Walk-in customers or third-party financing options are not part of this promotion.
Terms, Availability & More
The installment plan is valid across Pakistan and will continue while stocks last. Product availability may vary depending on region, and all purchases are subject to JS Bank’s terms and conditions. Customers seeking more information can visit the official website.
