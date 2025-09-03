By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 54 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Samsung

Samsung’s long-rumored tri-fold smartphone is no longer just a concept. According to a new report from the source, the device has already entered mass production and could make its debut at a special Unpacked event later this month.

If the timeline holds, the commercial launch is expected to follow in November.

Fresh supply chain details suggest Samsung has scaled back its ambitions for the first-generation model. Production is reportedly capped at 50,000 units, a sharp drop from earlier projections that hinted at as many as 200,000 units.

The phone, which may carry a name like Galaxy G Fold or Galaxy Z TriFold, is being framed as an experiment to test consumer appetite for a more complex foldable form factor.

Unlike Samsung’s other flagship foldables, this one won’t be widely available. Sources say the tri-fold will be sold only in South Korea and China, a deliberate strategy to contain risks while keeping the spotlight on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold7.

By limiting its reach, Samsung appears to be treating the tri-fold as a controlled trial rather than a mainstream launch, gauging whether users are ready for yet another evolution in foldable design.

