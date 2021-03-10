Samsung set to host another Unpacked event on March 17th

Samsung has recently announced that an Unpacked event will soon be coming upon March 17th, 2021 which is the second Unpacked event of the year. This version of the flagship event has been termed ‘Galaxy Awesome Unpacked’.

This event is said to unveil the latest A series of the Samsung Galaxy range namely the Galaxy A52 and A72 devices. In a nutshell, this event will be entirely dedicated to unveiling consumer-friendly devices that offer high-end specifications. According to recent leaks, Samsung will be offering these devices at an affordable rate while ensuring commendable features.

Moreover, these consumer-friendly phones will receive monthly security updates with high-refresh-rate screens. All in all, it is highly expected that Samsung will bring the same level of impact and energy as last time.

You can join the Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event by tuning into Samsung’s official YouTube channel by clicking here. The event will kick off on March 17th at 8:00 PM GMT +5.