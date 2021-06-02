News, Technology

SAPM congratulates the NBP for creating history by disbursing 5000 loans without collateral

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 44 sec read>

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Tuesday congratulated the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on the disbursement of the soft loans under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

In a tweet, he said the NBP made history by disbursing almost 90% of the total loans without collateral.

 

Usman Dar had previously informed about the nature of the soft loan scheme, which has three tiers. Under tier-1, the loan limit was from Rs100,000 to Rs1 million, whereas tier-2’s loan limit was from above Rs1 million and up to Rs10 million, and under tier-3, the loan limit was from above Rs10 million and up to Rs25 million.

According to the SAPM, the government is planning to add another tier of Rs 100,000 to Rs 500,000 since most of the applications received belonged to this tier.

Moreover, the amount of the soft loan would be increased from Rs one million to Rs two million under the second one.

Earlier, the SAPM revealed that Rs. 8 billion have been disbursed under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, and 10,000 new businesses launched.

Read More: Government funding youth’s hi-tech training instead of spending big on distributing laptops: Usman Dar.

Kamyab Jawan Prime Minister Youth Business Loan Youth Entrepreneur
Ahsan Zafeer
Written by Ahsan Zafeer
A digital marketing professional specializing in content-based functional areas - Ahsan Zafeer is driven by a never-ending passion for developing, nurturing, and strategizing key content aspects. He writes extensively on tech, digital marketing, SEO, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. He also serves as a digital marketing strategist and freelance consultant for globally oriented organizations. He tweets @AhsanZafeer Profile

Pakistan & Hungary agree to expand cooperation in Science and Technology

in News, Technology
Jun 2, 2021  ·  

Tech vital to prevent the spread of pandemics, AJK President

in News, Technology
Jun 2, 2021  ·  

Deployment of tech solutions will ensure transparent elections, Fawad Chaudhary assures

in News, Technology
Jun 1, 2021  ·  