Sastaticket.pk featureed in Forbes Asia 100 to watch in 2021

Pakistan’s largest online travel search and booking site has been featured in Forbes Asia 100 to watch – the annual list that highlighted notable startups on the rise across the Asia-Pacific region.

From 17 countries and 900 submissions ranging from underwater drones to satellite propulsion systems, Sastaticket.pk was 1 of the 100 companies that were chosen to be a part of this list, keeping in view the growth trajectories and impact level. The startup communities in India and Singapore produced the highest, 22 and 19 companies, respectively. However, Pakistan only has 2 companies listed, 1 of which is Sastaticket.pk.

At a time when the travel industry faced unprecedented challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sastaticket.pk stood out internationally as a young company disrupting a traditional industry that is central to our lives. It played a vital role in making travel affordable and accessible by automating travel booking processes and bridging the technological gap between customers and partners. Over the last year, the company has seen a massive 3.5x growth in its transactions as Pakistani’s have rapidly shifted towards eCommerce across all verticals.

While Sastaticket.pk has been dealing with air tickets since 2016, the company recently introduced hotels, buses, airport transfers, and travel insurance on their platform for their customers. They have also introduced Sastaticket Travel app – a dedicated app for Pakistanis by Pakistanis, catering to all their travel needs.

Commenting on the occasion, Shazil Mehkri, CEO, Sastaticket.pk said, “We always wanted to build Pakistan’s most trusted platform that empowers every Pakistani to travel, experience, and connect hence we made it our mission. Being in the Forbes Asia list validates the need for this mission, and the impact it is creating. We envision a future when Sastaticket.pk shall be in the heart of every journey taken”

This feature is not just a win for Sastaticket.pk, but also for Pakistan. Not only did Sastaticket.pk represent the Pakistani startup community worldwide, but also became a role model for up-and-coming companies striving to make an impact.