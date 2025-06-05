The world’s largest religious gathering — and possibly the most complex test of communication — unfolds each year in Saudi Arabia, where over two million pilgrims from 180 countries unite for Haj. This convergence of cultures brings together hundreds of languages and customs, posing unique challenges for effective communication.







Saudi Arabia has responded by launching a smart AI Hajj initiative, centered around advanced translation tools designed to bridge linguistic divides and enhance the spiritual journey for pilgrims.

According to a press release from the Saudi Ministry for Haj and Umrah, the kingdom is “rewriting the rules of communication at Haj” by integrating artificial intelligence at key moments of the pilgrimage to ensure clarity, accessibility, and inclusivity.

One of the most impactful moments occurred during the Arafat sermon — a central highlight of Haj — where real-time AI translation rendered the sermon in 35 languages. This allowed millions worldwide, as well as every pilgrim present, to receive the message of unity and compassion in their native tongue.







These translations were powered by sophisticated AI systems under the General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques, demonstrating how innovation and tradition can work in harmony to deepen spiritual experiences.

“Translation is not simply a technical feature—it is a spiritual bridge,” the ministry emphasized.

Real-Time Tools Powering the Smart AI Hajj Experience

As part of the broader smart AI Hajj efforts, Saudi Arabia introduced initiatives like ‘Smart Haj’ and ‘In Their Languages,’ ensuring multilingual assistance across every stage of the pilgrimage.

Pilgrims use the Nusuk App, which features an AI-powered personal assistant offering real-time voice translations. This helps worshippers ask for directions, understand rituals, and communicate with fellow pilgrims and service personnel effortlessly.

Additionally, ‘Manara,’ a voice-activated robot, provides religious guidance in 11 languages, delivering answers to common questions with cultural sensitivity and clarity.

On the ground, AI-powered devices assist field teams by processing speech and visual inputs, enabling fast and accurate communication in multiple languages. These innovations help pilgrims feel recognized, supported, and safe in real-time.

Saudi Arabia’s dedication to inclusive communication even extends to the distribution of translated copies of the Holy Quran within the Grand Mosque, making the sacred texts accessible for personal reflection in various native languages.

AI tools are also proving critical during emergencies. In medical and crowd management scenarios, real-time multilingual communication powered by AI is saving lives and ensuring order during one of the world’s densest religious events.

By embedding real-time translation and smart tools at the core of the Hajj experience, Saudi Arabia has established a global benchmark for how technology can enhance — rather than replace — spiritual engagement.

“What was once a logistical challenge is now an opportunity to deepen spiritual connection,” the ministry noted. “In bridging languages, the kingdom is also bridging hearts.”

As Haj remains one of Islam’s five pillars, performed annually by millions, Saudi Arabia’s innovations — including 24/7 multilingual medical support via the 937 Health Call Centre and Urdu-accessible health awareness kits — continue to make the pilgrimage safer, more accessible, and spiritually enriching for all, including a large number of Pakistani pilgrims.