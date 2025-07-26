The Sindh School Education & Literacy Department has announced new timings for all public and private institutions across the province. The updated schedule will take effect on August 1, 2025. This change applies to both single- and double-shift schools and colleges.

It covers all levels, primary, secondary, and higher secondary, as well as government and private colleges operating in Sindh. These institutions will reopen on August 1, following the end of summer vacations on July 31.

New Timings for Schools

Single-shift Primary Schools:

Monday to Thursday & Saturday: 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Double-shift Primary Schools:

First Shift: Monday to Thursday & Saturday: 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM Friday: 7:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Second Shift: Daily: 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM



Single-shift Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools:

Monday to Thursday & Saturday: 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Double-shift Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools:

First Shift: Monday to Thursday & Saturday: 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM Friday: 7:30 AM to 10:30 AM

Second Shift: Daily: 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM



New Timings for Colleges

Morning Shift: Monday to Thursday & Saturday: 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM Friday: 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Evening Shift: Monday to Thursday & Saturday: 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday: 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM



The department has directed all institutions to strictly follow the revised schedule from August 1.