By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 6 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Colleges In Sindh

The Sindh School Education & Literacy Department has announced new timings for all public and private institutions across the province. The updated schedule will take effect on August 1, 2025. This change applies to both single- and double-shift schools and colleges.

It covers all levels, primary, secondary, and higher secondary, as well as government and private colleges operating in Sindh. These institutions will reopen on August 1, following the end of summer vacations on July 31.

New Timings for Schools

Single-shift Primary Schools:

  • Monday to Thursday & Saturday: 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM
  • Friday: 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Double-shift Primary Schools:

  • First Shift:
    • Monday to Thursday & Saturday: 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM
    • Friday: 7:30 AM to 12:00 PM
  • Second Shift:
    • Daily: 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Single-shift Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools:

  • Monday to Thursday & Saturday: 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM
  • Friday: 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Double-shift Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools:

  • First Shift:
    • Monday to Thursday & Saturday: 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM
    • Friday: 7:30 AM to 10:30 AM
  • Second Shift:
    • Daily: 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM

New Timings for Colleges

  • Morning Shift:
    • Monday to Thursday & Saturday: 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM
    • Friday: 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM
  • Evening Shift:
    • Monday to Thursday & Saturday: 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM
    • Friday: 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM

The department has directed all institutions to strictly follow the revised schedule from August 1.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Lahore Board

Lahore Board Confirms Dates for Second Annual Matric Exams

Whatsapp

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out These 5 Game-Changing AI Features

Bise Abbottabad

BISE Abbottabad Class 9th Result 2025 Declared!

Tech Companies Flaunt Ai Innovations Despite U S China Chip Disputes

Tech Companies Flaunt AI Innovations Despite U.S.-China Chip Disputes

Bise Abbottabad

BISE Abbottabad Announces Matric Part 1 Position Holders

Samsung

Samsung to Expand Phone AI Capabilities Beyond Gemini

Infinix Hot 60

Infinix Hot 60 Series Goes Global – Full Specs Inside

Riddara Rd6

Riddara RD6 Electric Truck Price Officially Revealed

Oppo A6 Series

Oppo A6 Series Promises Exciting Surprises Ahead of Launch

Hackers Exploit Youtube Discord To Deploy Info Stealing Malware

Hackers Exploit YouTube, Discord to Deploy Info-Stealing Malware

You Wont Believe Fortnites Unexpected Leonardo Dicaprio Movie Collab

You Won’t Believe Fortnite’s Surprising Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Collab!

Govt Completes Cybersecurity Audit Of 15 Federal Ministries In Pakistan

Govt. Completes Cybersecurity Audit of 15 Federal Ministries in Pakistan

Sbp Unveils New Framework To Ease Bank Account Opening

SBP Unveils New Framework to Ease Bank Account Opening