Scientists Can Now Take Images Without Using Infrared Cameras

In a groundbreaking development, engineers at Brown University have unveiled a novel imaging technique that uses quantum entanglement to produce highly detailed 3D holograms, without the need for traditional infrared cameras. This cutting-edge advancement, called Quantum Multi-Wavelength Holography, was recently presented at the Conference on Lasers and Electro-Optics.







Harnessing Quantum Entanglement for Imaging

The innovative method utilizes entangled photon pairs. One photon operates in the infrared spectrum to illuminate the object. While its entangled partner, in the visible spectrum, captures the image. This dual-photon technique allows researchers to reconstruct an object’s depth and contours by capturing both intensity and phase information, essential components for true holographic imaging.

“The technique allows us to gather better and more accurate information on the thickness of the object, which enables us to create accurate 3D images using indirect photons,” explained Moe (Yameng) Zhang, a junior in engineering physics at Brown. He co-led the project alongside fellow undergraduate Wenyu Liu.

Overcoming Traditional Infrared Cameras

Conventional imaging systems often rely on light that directly reflects off objects. While this method works in many cases, it can be limiting, especially when analyzing sensitive or microscopic structures. By contrast, the quantum-based technique uses photons that never directly interact with the object. It helps in preserving its structure while still generating a clear and accurate 3D image.







Professor Jimmy Xu, who supervised the research, commented, “You could call this infrared imaging without an infrared camera. It sounds impossible, but they did it—and in a way that enables great depth resolution in the images it produces.”

Real-World Impact and Future Applications

The team successfully demonstrated the technique using a metallic letter “B” as their test object: a tribute to Brown University. This proof-of-concept highlights its potential across multiple disciplines, from biomedical imaging, where non-invasive precision is critical, to materials science and quantum computing.

This advancement doesn’t just push the boundaries of imaging; it opens entirely new pathways for innovation in diagnostics, research, and holographic technology.