By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Scientists Reach Quantum Teleportation Breakthrough That Can Revolutionize The Internet

Researchers at the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) have made a breakthrough advancement. Scientists managed to quantum teleportation between two distant memory nodes over fiber-optic networks.

They achieved it using devices tuned to conventional telecom wavelengths. Researches hope this innovation could revolutionize cybersecurity, communications, and how data is stored and shared in the future.

Quantum Teleportation Meets Telecom Standards

Until now, one of the biggest challenges in teleportation was aligning quantum memory with the infrastructure of today’s telecommunications networks. Most quantum devices operate at wavelengths incompatible with existing fiber-optic systems.

However, the USTC team developed a rare-earth-doped crystal memory that can hold quantum data and transmit it across fiber-optic cables,  just like the ones used by internet providers worldwide.

How the Experiment Worked

Using a 22-kilometer optical fiber loop and synchronized quantum light pulses, scientists transferred a photon’s quantum state into memory and then teleported that information to another node with near-perfect fidelity. Researchers completed this “state transfer” without physically moving any particles.

They achieved teleportation using both telecom wavelengths and long-lived quantum memory for the first time, marking a crucial step toward practical networks.

Why Quantum Teleportation Breakthrough Matters

  • Unhackable Communication: Quantum networks can enable communication that’s immune to interception.

  • Quantum Internet: A future where quantum computers and devices connect seamlessly worldwide.

  • Next-Gen Data Transfer: Enables ultra-fast, secure information sharing across vast distances.

The teleportation breakthrough could lead to the development of quantum repeaters, devices essential for transmitting quantum data over thousands of kilometers without degradation.

Abdul Wasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Byd Shark 6 Phev

BYD Shark 6 PHEV Set to Launch in Pakistan on July 25

Pakistan Vietnam Trade Nears 1 Billion

Pakistan-Vietnam Trade Nears $1 Billion

Nadra Rolls Out New Services With Cnic Option For Women

NADRA Rolls Out New Services with CNIC Option for Women

Govt Approves 50 Export Retention For Chinese Firms In Gwadar

Govt Approves 50% Export Retention for Chinese Firms in Gwadar

Google Pixel 10 Pro

Google Pixel 10 Pro Design Confirmed Officially

Is Pakistan Considering Putting An Age Limit To Social Media Access

Is Pakistan Considering Putting An Age Limit to Social Media Access?

Solana Ignites Altcoin Rally Once More As Bitcoin Ethereum Stagnate

Solana Ignites Altcoin Rally Once More As Bitcoin, Ethereum Stagnate

Punjab Boards To Declare Class 10th Result On This Date

Punjab Board Confirms New Date for Class 10th Result Announcement

Govt Restructures Nitb In A Bid To Boost Digital Pakistan Vision

Govt Restructures NITB In A Bid to Boost Digital Pakistan Vision

Huawei Pura 80

Huawei Pura 80 Set for Pre-Sale Launch This Week

Microsoft

Microsoft Working to Fix Lag and Slowness in Windows 11

Nishat Power Eyes Ev Future With Major Stake In Nexgen Auto

Nishat Power Eyes EV Future with Major Stake in NexGen Auto

United States

New Visa Fee Structure Revealed for United States Travelers