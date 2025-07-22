Researchers at the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) have made a breakthrough advancement. Scientists managed to quantum teleportation between two distant memory nodes over fiber-optic networks.

They achieved it using devices tuned to conventional telecom wavelengths. Researches hope this innovation could revolutionize cybersecurity, communications, and how data is stored and shared in the future.

Quantum Teleportation Meets Telecom Standards

Until now, one of the biggest challenges in teleportation was aligning quantum memory with the infrastructure of today’s telecommunications networks. Most quantum devices operate at wavelengths incompatible with existing fiber-optic systems.

However, the USTC team developed a rare-earth-doped crystal memory that can hold quantum data and transmit it across fiber-optic cables, just like the ones used by internet providers worldwide.

How the Experiment Worked

Using a 22-kilometer optical fiber loop and synchronized quantum light pulses, scientists transferred a photon’s quantum state into memory and then teleported that information to another node with near-perfect fidelity. Researchers completed this “state transfer” without physically moving any particles.

They achieved teleportation using both telecom wavelengths and long-lived quantum memory for the first time, marking a crucial step toward practical networks.

Why Quantum Teleportation Breakthrough Matters

Unhackable Communication: Quantum networks can enable communication that’s immune to interception.

Quantum Internet: A future where quantum computers and devices connect seamlessly worldwide.

Next-Gen Data Transfer: Enables ultra-fast, secure information sharing across vast distances.

The teleportation breakthrough could lead to the development of quantum repeaters, devices essential for transmitting quantum data over thousands of kilometers without degradation.